Kitley, Amoore help No. 16 Virginia Tech sweep No. 3 NC State with 72-61 road win

By AARON BEARD The Associated Press
Virginia Tech's Elizabeth Kitley (33) shoots as North Carolina State's Mimi Collins (2) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ben McKeown]

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Elizabeth Kitley had 25 points and 13 rebounds while No. 16 Virginia Tech hit 11 3-pointers to beat third-ranked North Carolina State 72-61, earning a season sweep of the Wolfpack. Georgia Amoore had 12 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds for the reigning league champion Hokies. The Hokies nearly doubled the Wolfpack in third-quarter scoring and hit five 3-pointers to N.C. State’s four total baskets. Madison Hayes scored 20 points and Aziaha James added 17 for the Wolfpack, though James didn’t score after halftime. Virginia Tech finished with a 48-31 rebounding advantage.

