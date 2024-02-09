Kitley, Amoore help No. 16 Virginia Tech sweep No. 3 NC State with 72-61 road win

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Elizabeth Kitley had 25 points and 13 rebounds while No. 16 Virginia Tech hit 11 3-pointers to beat third-ranked North Carolina State 72-61, earning a season sweep of the Wolfpack. Georgia Amoore had 12 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds for the reigning league champion Hokies. The Hokies nearly doubled the Wolfpack in third-quarter scoring and hit five 3-pointers to N.C. State’s four total baskets. Madison Hayes scored 20 points and Aziaha James added 17 for the Wolfpack, though James didn’t score after halftime. Virginia Tech finished with a 48-31 rebounding advantage.

