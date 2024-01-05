Kitley, Amoore each secure a double-double as No. 13 Virginia Tech women beat Wake Forest 82-73

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Elizabeth Kitley scored 27 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Georgia Amoore had 20 points and 10 assists and No. 13 Virginia Tech beat Wake Forest 82-73 for its sixth straight victory. Virginia Tech (11-2, 2-0) has won 14 straight games against ACC opponents in all competitions. Virginia Tech led 43-26 at halftime behind 26 combined points from Kitley and Matilda Ekh. Elise Williams scored 18 of Wake Forest’s 26 first-half points, going 7 of 10 from the field while her teammates combined to go 3 of 24. Kitley and Amoore combined to score 15 of Virginia Tech’s 18 points in the fourth quarter to stay in front. Kitley faced a double team in the paint and passed it out to Cayla King for a 3-pointer for a 77-68 lead.

