Kitesurfing, the fastest sport at the Paris Olympics, hits the water in Marseille

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Kitesurfing — the fastest sport at the Paris Games — has arrived at the Olympics. The athletes go so fast — they can reach 80 kilometers (nearly 50 miles) per hour — that Max Maeder, 17, of Singapore had cuts in his wetsuit from hitting a kite that fell in front of him during racing. He called the men’s fleet in the new sailing class technically known as Formula Kite “completely jampacked, and tight, and cutthroat.” Kitesurfing’s final races, scheduled for Thursday, will close sailing for these Games.

