Kistler’s solo homer, Rothrock’s 2-hitter lead Florida past Oklahoma State in World Series

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Katie Kistler hit a solo homer for the game’s only run and Keagan Rothrock threw a two-hitter as No. 4 seed Florida defeated No. 5 Oklahoma State 1-0 in the Women’s College World Series opener for both teams. Oklahoma State’s Lexi Kilfoyl, a first-team National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-American and a top-three finalist for USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year, took the loss. She allowed just two hits and struck out five in six innings. It was just her fourth loss in 30 decisions this season.

