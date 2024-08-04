Kishane Thompson relishes silver after being on wrong end of Olympic 100-meter photo finish

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Jamaican sprinter Kishane Thompson let out a scream crossing the finish line that was fitting of a winning 100-meter run. Because, for a brief moment, he thought maybe it was. By the slimmest of margins, Thompson was edged out for gold by American Noah Lyles. Their times of 9.79 seconds needed to be calculated farther out — with Lyles winning 9.784 to 9.789. Thompson was five-thousandths of a second away from joining the company of fellow Jamaican Usain Bolt as Olympic champion.

