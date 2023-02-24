Kiser scores 34, carries No. 12 Michigan women past Rutgers

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Emily Kiser scored a career-high 34 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead short-handed No. 12 Michigan to a 71-53 win over Rutgers. Kiser was 14-of-17 shooting, helping offset the absence of leading scorers Leigha Brown (18.2) and Laila Phelia (17.0). Phelia, a sophomore, missed her sixth-straight game with a lower-leg injury while Brown, a senior, missed the game for unspecified reasons. A school statement released before the game said, “Leigha Brown will not be present or participate in tonight’s game due to an internal issue. There will be no further comment.” Kaylene Smikle scored 14 points to lead Rutgers.

