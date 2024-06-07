Kirton scores 49 as Canada earns first win at cricket’s T20 World Cup by beating Ireland

WESTBURY, N.Y. (AP) — Nicholas Kirton scored 49 off 35 balls to help Canada earn its first win in the T20 World Cup by beating Ireland by 12 runs on Friday in Group A. Kirton helped Canada score 137-7 in 20 overs after it was put into bat. Shreyas Movva also contributed 37 runs. In reply, Ireland was restricted to 125-7 with medium pacers Jeremy Gordon and Dillon Heyliger taking two wickets each. Canada is competing at the T20 World Cup for the first time, and lost its opening game to the United States.

