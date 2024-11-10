Kirsten Deans scores 16 as No. 20 Mississippi women rout UAPB 85-24

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Kirsten Deans scored 16 points and No. 20 Mississippi rolled to an 85-24 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Deans came off the bench to hit three 3-pointers and grab seven rebounds for the Lady Rebels (1-1). Fellow reserve Christeen Iwuala added 12 points and six boards for Ole Miss. Ayanna Thompson hit three 3-pointers and scored 11. Reserve Kharyssa Richardson had a game-high 11 rebounds. Kennedy Todd-Williams made just 1 of 9 shots but grabbed 10 rebounds. D’Arrah Allen had nine points to lead the Golden Lions (0-3) and Janiyah Tucker added eight points off the bench.

