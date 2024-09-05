Kirk Cousins era begins in Atlanta. Steelers start anew with Russell Wilson

Two teams with new quarterbacks meet in the season opener in Atlanta. Kirk Cousins has taken over as the Falcons starting quarterback after signing a four-year, $180 million contract that includes $100 million in guaranteed money. He is coming off an Achilles tendon injury that cut short his final season with Minnesota and kept him from playing in the preseason. Still, the Falcons are counting on Cousins to give a huge boost to their quarterback position and help snap a streak of six straight losing seasons. Meanwhile, nine-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson is looking to get his career back on track with the Pittsburgh Steelers after two miserable seasons in Denver.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.