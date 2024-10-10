Kirk Cousins, Atlanta look to take advantage of Carolina’s red zone defense in NFC South matchup

Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons may be on a two-game winning streak, but the Falcons know they need to be better in the red zone. The Falcons have only scored touchdowns on 43% of their trips inside their opponent’s 20-yard line, which ranks 28th in the league. However, the Panthers could serve as the cure for Cousins and company. Carolina’s defense has allowed opponents to score a touchdown on a whopping 88% of their trips inside the 20. Carolina’s banged-up defense has allowed 20 touchdowns and a league-high 165 points.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.