Kirk Cousins, Atlanta look to take advantage of Carolina’s red zone defense in NFC South matchup

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) throws the game-wining touchdown pass to wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during overtime in an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Butch Dill]

Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons may be on a two-game winning streak, but the Falcons know they need to be better in the red zone. The Falcons have only scored touchdowns on 43% of their trips inside their opponent’s 20-yard line, which ranks 28th in the league. However, the Panthers could serve as the cure for Cousins and company. Carolina’s defense has allowed opponents to score a touchdown on a whopping 88% of their trips inside the 20. Carolina’s banged-up defense has allowed 20 touchdowns and a league-high 165 points.

