Kipyegon sets 2nd world record in a week with new 5,000-meter mark

PARIS (AP) — Faith Kipyegon has set a world record in the 5,000 meters a week after becoming the fastest woman ever over 1,500 meters. The two-time Olympic and world 1,500-meter champion set the world record in the 5,000 in just her third elite race over the distance when she won at the Diamond League meet in Paris in 14 minutes, 5.20 seconds. The 29-year-old Kenyan runner last week lowered the world record in the 1,500 to 3 minutes, 49.11 seconds in Florence. Lamecha Girma broke a 19-year-old world record in the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase later in the Paris meet.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.