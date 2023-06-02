Kipyegon breaks women’s 1,500 meters world record in Florence

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Faith Kipyegon has broken the women’s 1,500 meters world record at the Golden Gala in Florence. She became the first woman to better 3 minutes, 50 seconds. The Kenyan won in 3:49.11 in the Diamond League meet. The two-time Olympic and two-time world champion took almost a second off the record of 3:50.07 by Genzebe Dibaba of Ethiopia in 2015. Kipyegon ran the last 500 meters solo, and to a roar from the crowd at the finish she raised her hands to her face and dropped to the track in tears.

