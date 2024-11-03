Kinkead Dent’s 4 TD night carries UT Martin past Tennessee State 28-21

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kinkead Dent threw three touchdown passes in a seven-minute span of the first quarter and his short run for a score in the second was enough to allow UT Martin to hold off Tennessee State 28-21 in a Big South-OVC Association battle. The Skyhawks are a game back of conference leader Southeast Missouri State after the Redhawks beat Gardner-Webb, 30-24. Tennessee State falls to third at 4-5, 4-2.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.