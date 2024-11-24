Kinkead Dent, Tyler Dostin rally UT Martin to 33-26 OT victory over Lindenwood to end season

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Kinkead Dent threw three touchdown passes, including a 1-yarder to Tyler Dostin in overtime, and UT Martin rallied to beat Lindenwood 33-26 in a season finale. Dent’s game-winning throw came after Jaren Van Winkle missed a 49-yard field goal for the Skyhawks (8-4, 6-2 Big South/OVC Association) on the final play of regulation. Jared Rhodes had a 13-yard touchdown run for the Lions (5-6, 4-4) and Nate Glantz connected with Jeff Caldwell for the two-point conversion with 32 seconds left to tie the game at 26 and force OT. JaMichael McGoy Jr. intercepted Glantz on fourth-and-32 to end the Lions’ OT possession.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.