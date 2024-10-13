Kinkead Dent throws 2 touchdown passes, runs for 2 scores as UT Martin thumps Western Illinois 45-17

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Kinkead Dent threw two touchdown passes and ran for two scores, and UT Martin scored two touchdowns in each of the first three quarters in a 45-17 victory over Western Illinois. Dent connected with Max Dowling for a 48-yard touchdown on the third play from scrimmage and ran it in from a yard out with 60 seconds left to give UT Martin (4-3, 2-1 Big South-OVC) a 14-3 lead after one quarter. Glover Cook III scored on a 33-yard run early in the second quarter to put the Skyhawks ahead by 18. Dent added a 21-yard touchdown pass to Dowling and UT Martin led 28-3 at halftime. Nathan Lamb completed 20 of 33 passes for 158 yards for Western Illinois (2-4, 1-1).

