Kinkead Dent, Max Dowling lead UT Martin to 52-17 romp over Eastern Illinois

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Kinkead Dent threw three touchdown passes — two of them to Max Dowling — and UT Martin breezed to a 52-17 victory over Eastern Illinois. Eastern Illinois (1-7, 0-4 Big South/OVC Association) grabbed a 7-0 lead on the first possession of the game when Pierce Holley tossed a 7-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Willman to finish off a 75-yard drive in seven plays. Dent answered with a 33-yard touchdown pass to Dowling two plays after Oshae Baker’s 43-yard punt return to pull UT Martin (5-3, 3-1) even after one quarter. Dent followed with a 37-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter and Patrick Smith scored on a 3-yard run three minutes later following a Panthers’ turnover to help the Skyhawks take a 21-10 lead into halftime.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.