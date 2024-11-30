Kinkead Dent and diverse ground game powers UT Martin past New Hampshire, 41-10 in FCS 1st round

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Kinkead Dent threw for 246 yards and ran for another 56 yards and five backs run for touchdowns as UT Martin rolled to a 41-10 win over New Hampshire in an FCS first-round game. The Skyhawks (9-4) advance to face unbeaten and top-seeded Montana State (12-0) in the second round.

