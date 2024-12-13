Kinhult of Sweden leads Alfred Dunhill Championship after two rounds

MALELANE, South Africa (AP) — Marcus Kinhult of Sweden shot a 4-under 68 to take a three-shot lead after the second round of the Alfred Dunhill Championship. Kinhult entered the day tied for second place after a 65 in the opening round at Leopard Creek Country Club. He added seven birdies to go with three bogeys to move top of the leaderboard. Dean Burmester, Dale Whitnell and Andrea Pavan are his nearest chasers.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.