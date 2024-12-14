Kinhult leads by 2 shots heading into final round of Alfred Dunhill Championship

MALELANE, South Africa (AP) — Marcus Kinhult will take a two-shot lead into the final round of the Alfred Dunhill Championship as the Swedish golfer bids to win his first title on the European tour in 5 1/2 years. Kinhult got up and down for birdie from a greenside bunker at the par-5 No. 18 to shoot 3-under 69 in the third round at Leopard Creek Country Club. Ryan van Velzen moved into second place after a bogey-free 65 that included an eagle 3 at the 13th when he chipped in from a bunker. Kinhult’s only other European tour title came at the British Masters in 2019.

