Kingsbarns leads wire-to-wire to win $1M Louisiana Derby

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Kingsbarns led wire to wire to win the $1 million Louisiana Derby by four lengths and earn 100 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby. Ridden by Flavien Prat and trained by Todd Pletcher, Kingsbarns ran 1 3/16 miles 1:57.33 to remain unbeaten in three races. He was 9-2 second favorite in the field of 12 at post time and paid $11 to win. The result virtually assures the 3-year-old colt a spot in the 20-horse field for the Kentucky Derby on May 6. Disarm was second and Jace’s Road was another two lengths back in third. Favorite and Lecomte Stakes winner Instant Coffee finished sixth after falling back to 10th early.

