Kings win 7th straight road game with 4-1 win in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Adrian Kempe had a goal and an assist and the Los Angeles Kings won their fourth in a row, 4-1 over the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday night.

With the win, the Kings became just the eighth team in league history to win each of their first seven road games to start a season, and the first to accomplish the feat since the Pittsburgh Penguins and New Jersey Devils did it in 2009.

After opening the season with points in their first 12 games, the Golden Knights lost for the second straight time in regulation. Vegas hadn’t lost consecutive games in regulation since Jan. 16 and 19 of last season, to Dallas and Detroit.

Trevor Moore, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Anze Kopitar also scored for the Kings. Cam Talbot made 37 saves and is now tied with two others with a league-leading seven wins.

William Karlsson scored for the Golden Knights and Adin Hill stopped 29 shots.

The Kings broke through first, opening the scoring midway through the second period.

Hemmed into the offensive zone, defenseman Jordan Spence blasted a shot from the blue line and Kempe was there for the clean up on the right side of the net, slamming home the rebound to for a 1-0 lead.

It wouldn’t take long for the Kings to extend their lead to two goals, as it was Spence once again with a blistering shot from the top, only this time Moore with a redirect from the slot.

With another power-play opportunity, Dubois beat Hill from the left side of the goal when he tapped home a rebound to push Los Angeles’ lead to 3-0 early in the third.

Kopitar’s empty-net goal provided the final margin.

