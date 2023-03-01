Kings trade Quick to Blue Jackets for Gavrikov, Korpisalo

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Kings acquired defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov and goaltender Joonas Korpisalo in a trade with Columbus Blue Jackets. Los Angeles sent two-time Stanley Cup winning goaltender Jonathan Quick, a conditional first-round pick in 2023 and a third-rounder in 2024 in return. Quick is in the final season of a 10-year, $58 million contract. He had been supplanted as the Kings No. 1 goaltender by Pheonix Copley. Gavrikov was among Columbus’ leaders in ice time. He also is a left-handed shooter and a quality penalty killer, which are two areas where the Kings have been lacking.

