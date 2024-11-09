Kings’ Tanner Jeannot suspended 3 games for illegal check to the head of Canucks’ Brock Boeser

NEW YORK (AP) — Los Angeles Kings forward Tanner Jeannot has been suspended three games for an illegal check to the head of Vancouver’s Brock Boeser. The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced the ban after a phone hearing with Jeannot on Friday. Jeannot was given a match penalty and ejected from the teams’ game Thursday night in L.A. for the right shoulder to head hit that injured Boeser. Jeannot will miss the Kings’ upcoming games against Columbus, Calgary and Colorado and forfeits $41,641 in salary. He’s eligible to return Nov. 16 against Detroit.

