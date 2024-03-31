Kings star sixth man Malik Monk to miss at least 4 weeks with a knee injury

The Sacramento Kings lost another key player to an injury for the rest of the regular season with star sixth man Malik Monk out at least four weeks with a knee injury. The Kings said that Monk has a sprained MCL in his right knee and will be re-evaluated in four weeks. Monk got hurt early in Friday night’s 107-103 loss to Dallas. Sacramento entered the day in eighth place in the Western Conference and is trying to make it to the top six and avoid the play-in tournament. The play-in tournament starts on April 16 and the first round on April 20.

