Kings sign goaltender Pheonix Copley to 1-year extension

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Goaltender Pheonix Copley has signed a one-year extension with the Los Angeles Kings worth $1.5 million. Copley’s 15 wins since making his Kings debut on Dec. 6 at Ottawa are the most in the league over the past two months. He is 15-3-1 with a 2.92 goals-against average and .897 save percentage in 20 games this season. Copley has won three of his last four starts. He set a career high with 45 saves on 48 shots faced in a 4-3 win over Florida on Jan. 24.

