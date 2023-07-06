Kings sign captain Anze Kopitar to a 2-year extension worth $14 million

By The Associated Press
FILE - Los Angeles Kings' Anze Kopitar skates during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, March 14, 2023, in Los Angeles. On Thursday, July 6, the Kings signed captain Kopitar to a two-year extension worth $14 million. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, file)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jae C. Hong]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings have signed captain Anze Kopitar to a two-year extension worth $14 million. Kopitar is now under contract through the 2025-26 NHL season at a salary cap hit of $7 million. Kopitar’s eight-year, $80 million contract is up after next season. The 35-year-old center from Slovenia was nearly a point-a-game player this past year with 28 goals and 46 assists. Kopitar is one of two players remaining from the Stanley Cup-winning Kings teams in 2012 and 2014.

