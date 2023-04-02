Kings move to cusp of playoff berth with 3-1 win over Kraken

SEATTLE (AP) — Pheonix Copley made 25 saves, Sean Durzi, Carl Grundstrom and Kevin Fiala scored, and the Los Angeles Kings moved to the cusp of clinching a playoff spot with a 3-1 win over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday night.

Durzi scored at 11:45 of the second period thanks to a deflection that left and open goal and Grundstrom stole the puck from Brandon Tanev and beat Martin Jones glove side with 14:38 remaining to give Los Angeles a 2-0 lead.

Fiala added an empty net goal with 45 seconds left, his 23rd of the season.

The victory by Los Angeles likely ended Seattle’s hopes of catching the Kings in the standings. Los Angeles moved eight points ahead of the Kraken with six games remaining while Seattle has a game in hand. The Kraken’s path to the playoffs is likely one of the two wild cards in the Western Conference.

Copley faced a limited number of dangerous chances with most of Seattle’s shots coming from well away from goal. But when he needed to make a big save, Copley was solid. He stuffed Eeli Tolvanen on a breakaway in the opening moments of the third period and later mater a sprawling glove save on Jordan Eberle during a delayed penalty against the Kings.

Seattle ended up capitalizing on the penalty and ended Copley’s shutout hopes as Oliver Bjorkstrand scored on a rebound with 11:35 left, his 18th goal of the season. Copley came up with a key stop on Daniel Sprong with about 5 minutes left and withstood Seattle’s charge in the closing moments with an extra attacker leading to Fiala’s clinching goal.

Seattle goaltender Martin Jones made 16 saves, but it was a completely different outcome than the last time the division foes met back in late November in Los Angeles when the Kraken escaped with a wild 9-8 victory.

NOTES: Los Angeles D Mikey Anderson was scratched after leaving Thursday’s game against Edmonton with an undisclosed injury after his first shift. … Tanev skated in his 400th career game. … Los Angeles’ Alex Iafallo picked up his 200th career point assisting on Durzi’s goal. … Only two of Seattle’s seven remaining games come against a team currently in playoff position, both against Vegas. Los Angeles has three of its six remaining games against likely playoff teams.

