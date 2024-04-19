Kings hoping goaltender Cam Talbot can return to early form as Stanley Cup playoffs begin

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — It would be an understatement to say that Cam Talbot’s season has been a roller coaster. The Los Angeles Kings, though, are hoping their veteran netminder’s game is ascending heading into the Stanley Cup playoffs. Talbot signed a one-year contract with the Kings during the offseason. He played in 54 games and started 52, marking the fourth time in his 12-year career, and first since 2018, that he has started at least 50 games. Among goaltenders with at least 50 games, Talbot is fifth with a 2.50 goals-against average and .913 save percentage. Los Angeles opens its first-round series against Edmonton on Monday.

