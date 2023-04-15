Kings head into playoffs with stellar goalie tandem

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings didn’t have either of their current goalies on the roster at the beginning of the year. Pheonix Copley has been the team’s top goalie since early December, when he was called up due to the early-season struggles of Jonathan Quick and Cal Petersen. Joonas Korpisalo is 7-3-1 since being acquired from the Columbus Blue Jackets in late February. Coach Todd McLellan hasn’t said who will be his primary goalie in the opening-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers. Since March 1, the Kings also have the second-lowest goals-against average in the league at 2.20.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.