Kings guard Kevin Huerter is sidelined with injured left shoulder

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sacramento Kings guard Kevin Huerter will be sidelined with a dislocated left shoulder and labral tear. Huerter has been out since getting injured in the first quarter of a win against Memphis. The team said that treatment options are being evaluated and gave no time frame for when Huerter might be able to return. Huerter has started 59 games this season for the Kings and is averaging 10.2 points per game. That is down from 15.2 points per game last season in his first campaign with Sacramento.

