Kings goaltender Pheonix Copley will miss the rest of the season after having knee surgery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Goaltender Pheonix Copley will miss the rest of the season for the Los Angeles Kings after he underwent knee surgery earlier this week. The Kings made the announcement on Saturday. The ACL reconstruction procedure was performed by Dr. Frank Petrigliano at Keck Hospital of USC. Copley suffered the knee injury during practice on Dec. 15 and was immediately placed on long-term injured reserve. Copley is 4-1-2 with a 3.16 goals-against average in eight starts. David Rittich will be the primary backup to Cam Talbot for the rest of the season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.