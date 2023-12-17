Kings goaltender Pheonix Copley placed on long-term injured reserve

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Goaltender Pheonix Copley has been placed on the long-term injured reserve list by the Los Angeles Kings. Copley suffered a lower-body injury during Friday’s practice. He did not make the road trip to Seattle for Saturday’s game as the Kings defeated the Kraken 3-2 in a shootout. By going on the long-term IR, Copley will miss a minimum of 10 games. The Kings are third in the Pacific Division with 38 points and have gone 6-3-1 in their last 10 games.

