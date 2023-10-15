Kings GM Blake says forward Viktor Arvidsson may need back surgery, sidelining him for months

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Kings forward Viktor Arvidsson appears to need another surgery on his back, general manager Rob Blake says. Blake told the team’s official broadcasters Saturday night that Arvidsson probably needs back surgery, which would sideline him for an extended period. The team didn’t immediately confirm Blake’s statements. Arvidsson was placed on long-term injured reserve Thursday. The Swedish forward also had back surgery in spring 2022, but recovered and played throughout the 2022-23 season.

