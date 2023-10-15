Kings GM Blake says forward Viktor Arvidsson may need back surgery, sidelining him for months

By The Associated Press
Los Angeles Kings center Adrian Kempe, center, celebrates with left wing Viktor Arvidsson (33) and left wing Kevin Fiala (22) after scoring during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ashley Landis]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Kings forward Viktor Arvidsson appears to need another surgery on his back, general manager Rob Blake says. Blake told the team’s official broadcasters Saturday night that Arvidsson probably needs back surgery, which would sideline him for an extended period. The team didn’t immediately confirm Blake’s statements. Arvidsson was placed on long-term injured reserve Thursday. The Swedish forward also had back surgery in spring 2022, but recovered and played throughout the 2022-23 season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.