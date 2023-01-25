Kings give GM Monte McNair a multi-year extension

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Sacramento Kings have agreed to a multi-year contract extension with general manager Monte McNair. McNair has overhauled the Kings since taking over before the 2020-21 season and has the team in position to end an NBA-record 16-year playoff drought. Owner Vivek Ranadivé said the team also extended the contract for assistant general manager Wes Wilcox. The Kings currently lead the Pacific Division and are in third place in the Western Conference. Sacramento hasn’t had a winning record or playoff berth since the 2005-06 season in coach Rick Adelman’s last year.

