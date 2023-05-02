Kings eager to take next step after ending playoff drought

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Sacramento Kings returned to the playoffs at last and gained valuable experience pushing the defending champion Golden State Warriors to Game 7 in the first round. The Kings lost 120-100 in Game 7. They now must focus on all of the positive accomplishments of this special season and build on it to come back even stronger with Coach of the Year Mike Brown.

