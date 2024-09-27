Kings defenseman Drew Doughty needs surgery for broken left ankle and will miss most of season

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty needs surgery to repair his broken left ankle and is expected to miss most of the season. Coach Jim Hiller said Friday the injury is not season-ending, adding that the team expects Doughty back at some point. Hiller did not provide a timeline, and the Kings have listed Doughty on their injury report as “month-to-month.” Doughty was injured during the first period of Wednesday’s preseason game against the Vegas Golden Knights. The 34-year-old had his left leg caught up against the board near the blue line in the Kings’ defensive zone as he was battling for a loose puck.

