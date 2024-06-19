Kings acquire goaltender Darcy Kuemper from Capitals for forward Pierre-Luc Dubois

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings acquired goaltender Darcy Kuemper from the Washington Capitals for forward Pierre-Luc Dubois in a trade of high-priced, underachieving players. Kuemper has three seasons remaining on a five-year $26.25 million contract he signed with Washington in 2022. He ended up being the backup to Charlie Lindgren when the Capitals were swept in four games in the first round by the New York Rangers. The 34-year old Kuemper appeared in 33 games with 30 starts for Washington last season. He was 13-14-3 with a 3.31 goals-against average and one shutout. Dubois was acquired from Winnipeg last June and signed an eight-year, $68 million contract. The center had career lows for a full season in goals (16) and points (40).

