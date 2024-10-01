King to start playoff opener for Padres vs Braves in front of ‘absolutely nuts’ fans at Petco Park

By BERNIE WILSON The Associated Press
San Diego Padres pitcher Michael King throws during a baseball practice a day before the first game of a National League wild-card baseball series against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gregory Bull]

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Michael King made his postseason debut for the New York Yankees in the AL playoff bubble during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season at eerily empty Petco Park, where the only “fans” were several hundred cardboard cutouts. The right-hander will get the full playoff blast when he starts for the Padres at sold-out Petco Park in the opener of a best-of-three Wild Card Series against Atlanta. The Braves clinched a berth by winning the second game of a makeup doubleheader against the New York Mets on Monday.

