King to start playoff opener for Padres vs Braves in front of ‘absolutely nuts’ fans at Petco Park

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Michael King made his postseason debut for the New York Yankees in the AL playoff bubble during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season at eerily empty Petco Park, where the only “fans” were several hundred cardboard cutouts. The right-hander will get the full playoff blast when he starts for the Padres at sold-out Petco Park in the opener of a best-of-three Wild Card Series against Atlanta. The Braves clinched a berth by winning the second game of a makeup doubleheader against the New York Mets on Monday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.