King throws for 3 TDs and the Gardner-Webb defense records a pair of Pick 6’s to beat Tennessee Tech

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jaylen King threw for three touchdowns, on 12-of-19 passing, and the Gardner-Webb defense returned two of its three interceptions for touchdowns in a 35-0 victory over Tennessee Tech. Gardner-Webb (6-4, 4-1 Big South–OVC Football Association) clinched back-to-back winning records for the first time since 2002-03. The Runnin’ Bulldogs face rival Charleston Southern next week for a chance at clinching a share of the conference championship, and the automatic bid to the FCS playoffs for the second year in a row. Gardner-Webb scored 14 points in less than four minutes to begin the game. Defensive back Jamari Brown intercepted a pass from Tennessee Tech QB Jordyn Potts on the third play of the game and scored from 33-yards out. Ja’Kai Young added his second Pick 6 of the season.

