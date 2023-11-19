King throws 2 TD passes, adds scoring run as Georgia Tech holds off Syracuse 31-22

ATLANTA (AP) — Haynes King threw two touchdown passes and added a 19-yard scoring run late in the fourth quarter as Georgia Tech stopped Syracuse’s comeback to beat the Orange 31-22 and become bowl eligible for the first time in five years. Jamal Haynes’ 30-yard scoring run to open the second half gave Georgia Tech a 24-3 lead. Syracuse did not have a player listed as a quarterback take a snap in the first half. The Orange still closed the deficit to 24-22 on three second-half scoring runs, one by Dan Villari and two by LeQuint Allen Jr., who ran for 120 yards.

