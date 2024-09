JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Jaylen King threw four touchdowns and East Tennessee State beat Division II-affiliate Virginia Wise 61-0. The Buccaneers (1-1) outgained Virginia Wise 614-113 in total yards. Jake Corkren threw for 59 yards for the Cavaliers.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.