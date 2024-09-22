King rushes for pair of touchdowns in East Tennessee State’s 34-14 win over Elon

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Jaylen King rushed for two touchdowns and East Tennessee State beat Elon 34-14 on Saturday night. King was 17-of-28 passing for 233 yards and added 93 yards rushing on 11 carries. Bryson Irby added 96 of the Buccaneers’ 254 rushing yards. ETSU finished with 489 yards of offense. ETSU raced to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter. The Buccaneers went 75 yards on nine plays and scored on Irby’s 4-yard TD run. After recovering a fumble on Elon’s first play from scrimmage, King went up the middle for an 8-yard touchdown. King’s career-long 51-yard sprint up the middle set up a field goal.

