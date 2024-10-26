King runs for two TDs, ETSU defense stymies Wofford in 24-7 win

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Jaylen King ran for two touchdowns in the second half, lifting East Tennessee State to a 24-7 win over Wofford. King, who ran for 88 yards, capped a nine play, 74-yard drive with a 22-yard run for a 17-7 lead late in the third quarter and on the next possession struck from 31 yards. The Buccaneers led 3-0 at halftime as King threw a pair of interceptions, while the defense held the Terriers to 40 yards and one first down. Then the ETSU special teams contributed on the first possession of the second half as Elijah Taylor had a 15-yard scoop-and-score after the Wofford punter struggled with a high snap and Teddy Wilson stripped him of the ball Wofford responded with a 75-yard drive and Bryce Corriston found Jordan Davis for a 29-yard touchdown. But King’s touchdowns sealed the game.

