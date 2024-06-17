‘King Parris’ hopes to live up to nickname, claim heavyweight wrestling gold at Paris Olympics

Mason Parris earned the United States’ heavyweight slot in freestyle wrestling at the U.S. Olympic Trials and has the tall task of filling Tokyo gold medalist Gable Steveson’s shoes. ‘King Parris’ hopes to live up to his nickname. He won a national championship and the Dan Hodge Trophy for the nation’s top college wrestler at Michigan. Since then, he has won two Pan-American Games championships. He says competing with Steveson has helped him improve, and seeing him win the gold months after they faced off for the NCAA title shows him what is possible.

