King of Denmark and future king of England join soccer fans at their countries’ game at Euro 2024

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The king of Denmark and the future king of England are at the soccer game between their national teams on Thursday at the men’s European Championship in Germany. King Frederik X of Denmark joined Prince William to make it a royal box in the VIP seats at the Waldstadion in Frankfurt. Prince William is president of the English Football Association and a regular spectator at games. Later Thursday King Felipe VI of Spain is due to attend his country’s game against Italy in Gelsenkirchen.

