King Kohli lives up to the hype as cricket-loving India prepares for the World Cup final

NEW DELHI (AP) — Virat Kohli is the highest-profile athlete in the world’s most populous nation and he’s been living up to the hype by helping India reach a Cricket World Cup final on home soil. His 263 million followers on Instragram are in no doubt he’s the greatest player of his generation. With a win over five-time champion Australia on Sunday, at the sport’s biggest stadium, Kohli can replicate what the great Sachin Tendulkar did in 2011 by being the star attraction when India claims a World Cup title on home soil.

