King Kohli lives up to the hype as cricket-loving India prepares for the World Cup final

CHETAN NARULA The Associated Press
India's Virat Kohli celebrates his century during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup first semifinal match between India and New Zealand in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rafiq Maqbool]

NEW DELHI (AP) — Virat Kohli is the highest-profile athlete in the world’s most populous nation and he’s been living up to the hype by helping India reach a Cricket World Cup final on home soil. His 263 million followers on Instragram are in no doubt he’s the greatest player of his generation. With a win over five-time champion Australia on Sunday, at the sport’s biggest stadium, Kohli can replicate what the great Sachin Tendulkar did in 2011 by being the star attraction when India claims a World Cup title on home soil.

