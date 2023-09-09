King gets passing attack going, leads Georgia Tech to 48-13 win over South Carolina State

ATLANTA (AP) — Haynes King passed for 290 yards and four touchdowns, Jamal Haynes ran for 113 yards and one score and Georgia Tech bounced back from a season-opening loss to beat South Carolina State 48-13. King, a transfer from Texas A&M, completed 21 of 29 passes before giving way to let Zach Pyron in the fourth quarter as the Yellow Jackets churned out 578 yards of total offense. South Carolina State has lost seven in a row and 11 of 14 after going 3-8 last season. After blowing a 28-13 halftime lead and losing to Louisville last week at nearby Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Jackets went up 21-0 midway through the second quarter as King connected with Eric Singleton for a 40-yard score.

