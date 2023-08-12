King Felix to receive coronation as Hernández enters Seattle Mariners Hall of Fame

SEATTLE (AP) — Félix Hernández will stand in the middle of T-Mobile Park in front of a sellout crowd again and the only certainty about this trip to the mound is that there will be tears. Hernández will become the 11th member of the Seattle Mariners Hall of Fame when he’s inducted Saturday night. He may not talk for long, but it will be emotional. Which will be fitting because that’s the way Hernández pitched on the same field for the entirety of his career. For a stretch, Hernández was arguably the most dominant right-hander in the game, evolving from a chubby-faced 19-year-old who made his debut in 2005 into an overpowering ace aptly nicknamed King Felix who was responsible for some of the biggest moments in franchise history.

