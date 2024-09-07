King, Daniels lead Norfolk State to 28-23 victory over Virginia State

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Kevon King had 137 yards rushing, Jalen Daniels accounted for three touchdowns, and Norfolk State defeated Virginia State 28-23. King’s 64-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter gave the Spartans their first double-digit lead of the game, 28-17, with 13 1/2 minutes remaining. Virginia State, a Division II member, got within 28-23 when QB Romelo Williams scored on a 7-yard run with about five minutes to go in the game. The two-point conversion pass failed. Norfolk State then ran out the clock with eight consecutive rushing plays and a couple of kneel-downs.

