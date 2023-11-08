King Charles proposes bill that takes aim at European Super League

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Over two fraught days in April 2021 a newly formed “Super League” threatened to change the face of European soccer by creating an elite tournament that would protect 15 top clubs from relegation. It quickly collapsed but a U.K. government bill announced by King Charles on Tuesday proposes powers to block English teams from attempting to join a breakaway league in the future. In a document explaining the new Football Governance Bill, the government says the European Super League was “fundamentally uncompetitive” and “threatened to undermine the footballing pyramid against the wishes of fans.” The bill goes to Parliament for review.

