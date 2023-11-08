King Charles proposes bill that takes aim at European Super League

By JAMES ROBSON The Associated Press
Tottenham fans stage a protest against the Board over the planned creation of a European Super League, outside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Over two fraught days in April 2021 a newly-formed “Super League” threatened to change the face of European soccer by creating an elite tournament that would effectively be a closed shop for 15 of the richest clubs in the world. It collapsed amid a furious backlash from fans and on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, King Charles announced a U.K. government bill that would have the power to block teams from attempting to join a breakaway league in the future. (Clive Rose/Pool via AP, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Clive Rose]

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Over two fraught days in April 2021 a newly formed “Super League” threatened to change the face of European soccer by creating an elite tournament that would protect 15 top clubs from relegation. It quickly collapsed but a U.K. government bill announced by King Charles on Tuesday proposes powers to block English teams from attempting to join a breakaway league in the future. In a document explaining the new Football Governance Bill, the government says the European Super League was “fundamentally uncompetitive” and “threatened to undermine the footballing pyramid against the wishes of fans.” The bill goes to Parliament for review.

